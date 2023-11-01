National Grid To Sponsor OCO Giving Thanks

November 1, 2023 Contributor
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) welcome National Grid as a Gold Level Sponsor for the agency’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage event. Presented by G&C Foods the event will be held November 3rd at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego. Picture above seated from left are National Grid Senior Community Relations Manager, Customer and Community Engagement Gwen Sanders; OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear, and National Grid Jurisdiction Manager Diane Benedetto. Standing from left are Denise Runeare and Cindy Seeber of OCO, Volunteer Sue Lerro, and Shelby Fowler of OCO. For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

Fulton, NY –National Grid has leant its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing event by signing on as a Gold Level sponsor.

Presented by G&C Foods, OCO’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Paring event will feature signature delicacies from a variety local restaurants and eateries paired with beverages chosen by Eagle Beverage Company to complement each dish. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local favorites Dam Dog.

To be held November 3rd at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego, OCO’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing event serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s “Transforming Treasures. Transforming Lives.” initiative, which focuses on uncovering and showcasing the potential and value of all things and all people.

For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

