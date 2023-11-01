National Grid To Sponsor OCO Giving Thanks

Fulton, NY –National Grid has leant its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing event by signing on as a Gold Level sponsor.

Presented by G&C Foods, OCO’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Paring event will feature signature delicacies from a variety local restaurants and eateries paired with beverages chosen by Eagle Beverage Company to complement each dish. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local favorites Dam Dog.

To be held November 3rd at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego, OCO’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing event serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s “Transforming Treasures. Transforming Lives.” initiative, which focuses on uncovering and showcasing the potential and value of all things and all people.

For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

