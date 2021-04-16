MEXICO, NY – Members of both the National Guard and Navy Recruiting Services have been visiting the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation to inform students about available opportunities within the military.

Senior Airman Sarah Pietricola of the Air National Guard, and First-Class Hospital Corpsman Stephen Guralny of the Navy spoke to students in the Public Safety and Justice program and Welding Technology program about the numerous careers and benefits of joining each of their assigned forces.

“We are always trying to expose our students to all types of career options,” said Public Safety Instructor Todd Gorman. “We like to welcome any and all members of the public safety community to come connect with our students.”

For more information about the Air National Guard or Navy, please visit their recruiting websites at www.goang.com/ and www.navy.com/joining-the-navy.

