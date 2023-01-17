Nazareth College Announces Dean’s List Fall 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – Nazareth students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List include the following:

Marissa Bell of Oswego, NY.

Collin Bennett of Fulton, NY.

Emma Brewster of Fulton, NY.

Claire Broderick of Fulton, NY.

Jack Broderick of Fulton, NY.

Nicholas Brown of Fulton, NY.

Danielle Dunn of Mexico, NY.

Stephanie Frost of Martville, NY.

Cassadee Handville of Phoenix, NY.

Morgan Keenan of Central Sq, NY.

Autumn Kelly of Phoenix, NY.

Tara Kirwan of Oswego, NY.

Dylan Long of Mexico, NY.

Cara Reynolds of Pulaski, NY.

Kloey Shannon of Mexico, NY.

Emma States of Phoenix, NY.

Morgan Weaver of Martville, NY.

