ROCHESTER, NY – Nazareth College students earned their degrees at the 96th annual Commencement ceremony that took place at Nazareth College on May 13, 2023.

Erin Maneeley of Pulaski, NY graduated with a degree in Health Sciences and a minor in Developing Child and Families & Psychology

Dylan Long of Mexico, NY graduated with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Marketing

Emily Weaver of Martville, NY graduated with a degree in Biochemistry and a minor in Clinical Lab Sciences

Alexis Johnson of Williamstown, NY graduated Cum Laude with a degree in English and Inclusive Education

Collin Bennett of Fulton, NY graduated with a degree in Biomedical Sciences and a minor in Toxicology and Business Leadership

Devan Ketcham of Fulton, NY graduated Cum Laude with a degree in History

Tara Kirwan of Oswego, NY graduated with a degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders and a minor in Pre-Audiology and Developing Child and Families

Nicholas Brown of Fulton, NY graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Musical Theatre and a minor in Technical Production

Emma States of Phoenix, NY graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Biomedical Sciences

Nazareth College

Nazareth College is an inclusive community of inspired learners, educators, and changemakers who for nearly 100 years have been driven by a bold commitment to action, empathy, equity, and leading innovation for the common good.

Impact experiences are at the heart of a Nazareth education, preparing each student to discover within themselves the potential to cultivate positive change in their life’s work, in any career field, and in a world that is constantly evolving and infinitely interconnected.

Our broad academic offerings present a range of study options typical of big universities, yet achieved in our supportive campus culture. Nearly 2,100 undergrad and 600 graduate students enroll in degree and certificate programs and engage in collaborative, transformative learning experiences, preparing them for the professions and society of today and tomorrow.

In a learning community that purposefully integrates liberal arts and professional programs, Nazareth graduates launch lifetimes of changemaking leadership in communities and workplaces near and far.

