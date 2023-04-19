New Covenant Community Church Unveils New Branding and Logo

Oswego, NY – New Covenant Community Church, located at 51 East Oneida Street, Oswego, New York, has announced the unveiling of its new brand identity and logo design.

The church’s new logo is a reflection of its ongoing mission to be a Bible-based welcoming and diverse church.

The new branding and logo represent a fresh start for the church and its congregation. The logo features a vibrant blue and gray design, with a cross that embodies the T of the word Covenant symbolizing the church’s faith and commitment to Jesus Christ. The blue wave elements above and below the name represent the church’s focus on community through its outreach on the SUNY Oswego Campus through B.A.S.I.C. as well as the outreach of Oswego Community Christian School.

The new branding will be featured on all of the church’s marketing materials, including its website, social media platforms, and print materials. The church hopes that the new branding will help it better communicate its mission and values to the community.

“We are excited to see the impact that our new branding will have on our community,” said Pastor Dick Beaumont. “We believe that it will help us connect with people who may have felt disconnected from traditional church settings and create a welcoming environment for all who seek to deepen their faith and relationship with God.”

For more information on New Covenant Community Church visit the church’s website at www.newccc.org

Caption: Representatives of New Covenant Community Church in Oswego gathered recently to unveil their new brand identity and logo design. The church partnered with Step One Creative, an Oswego advertising agency on the initiative.

