SYRACUSE, NY – Students enrolling at Onondaga Community College for the fall 2022 semester will have the option of choosing six new degree and certificate programs designed to meet industry demand in Central New York.

New options include:

Healthcare Administration, A.S. Degree – Prepares students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration/Management, and ultimately a career in an administrative or management capacity within the growing healthcare industry.

Laboratory Science, A.S. Degree – Designed to seamlessly transfer students into bachelor’s degree programs in a variety of laboratory science fields, including SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Medical Technology and Medical Biotechnology programs, and careers in healthcare and research laboratories.

Automotive Technology Certificate – Provides students the opportunity to earn credentials in just 1 year while training on the latest computer-based diagnostic instrumentation, preparing students for an entry-level position in automotive technology. Credits earned can also be used to continue working toward an associate degree.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Workforce Certificate – This 5-week (or 135 hour) program prepares students to secure employment as a Certified Nursing Assistant. CNA’s serve as the first face that patients see in a healthcare setting.

Direct Support Professional Certificate – This 1-year certificate prepares students to immediately enter the workforce as a direct support professional, caring for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. Students can also seamlessly transfer into OCC’s Human Services associate degree program.

Home Health Aide (HHA) Workforce Certificate – This 3-and-a-half week (or 115 hour) program prepares students to care for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and infants while working with agencies that focus on in-home health care.

New E-Sports teams

OCC’s Athletics program is adding Men’s and Women’s E-Sports teams which will begin competing during the fall semester, bringing the roster of sports teams to 17. The Lazers have won 16 national championships in Men’s Lacrosse, Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s Tennis, and Men’s Basketball. During the 2021-22 academic year Lazers’ Student-Athletes also excelled in the classroom; 24 earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, and 19 were named to the National All-Academic team.

Box of Books

OCC’s first-in-the-nation Box of Books program returns this fall. It simplifies the process of delivering textbooks and technology to students, and does so at a substantial discount. A recent study of the program, which is now in its fourth year at the college, shows it has increased graduation rates among students of all ages, ethnicities, and financial backgrounds.

The Fall Semester begins Monday, August 29. Tuition is $2,595 per semester for full-time students, and $216 per credit hour for part-time students. Financial assistance is available through the OCC Foundation which provides funding for student scholarships, programs, and projects which create partnerships in success for students and the entire community.

“We’re excited about all of the new opportunities for students this fall which our faculty and staff have done an amazing job putting together. We know that 85% of our graduates will live and work within 25 miles of campus. Creating degree and certificate programs which provide career opportunities locally are key to the region’s future success,” said OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton.

