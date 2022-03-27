NEW HAVEN, NY – Alfred Mosher, 69, is a former landscaper from New Hartford, New York, and currently resides in New Haven, New York.

Despite a history of heart disease, including two previous heart attacks, Mosher lived an active lifestyle. When he began experiencing chest pain, he initially waited a few days before making an appointment with his cardiologist. When his pain grew more severe, despite passing a stress test, Mosher decided he needed immediate medical help and drove himself to the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, New York.

Once in the hospital, a medical team placed an intra-aortic balloon pump into his heart, believing it would help his heart pump blood to his body. Unfortunately, Mosher’s condition deteriorated, and he was in cardiogenic shock with signs of multi-organ failure.

Needing to intervene immediately, Dr. Alex Karavas inserted the Impella 5.0 heart pump into this heart, which would allow his heart to rest and recover. Once stabilized, Mosher was brought to the operating room where physicians performed double bypass surgery and repaired his mitral valve.

After eight days in the hospital, the Impella was weaned and removed, allowing Mosher’s heart the chance to pump on its own. Two weeks later, Mosher was discharged from the hospital and went home with his own fully functioning heart.

Today, Mosher is a strong advocate for heart disease awareness, hoping to inform and encourage more people to take chest pain and heart issues more seriously.

