New York Elks Camp Bristol To Hold Camper, Summer Employment Recruitment Event

OSWEGO – New York Elks Camp Bristol will be holding a recruitment fair at the Oswego Elks Lodge on February 25, 2022 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The Oswego Elks Lodge is located at 132 W. 5th Street in Oswego.

Members of the Camp Bristol Board of Directors along with the camp’s Executive Director will be on hand to answer questions regarding the inaugural youth camping season set to kick off in July 2022. There will also be opportunities available for registering youth ages 10-13 for a week at camp.

During this event, there will also be hiring opportunities. The camp will be looking for summer staff ranging from maintenance workers, cooks, counselors, nurses/EMTs, and lifeguards/waterfront staff. These paid positions include room and board from the first week in July through mid-August.

New York Elks Camp Bristol, located in West Monroe, serves as a home for a residential youth camp and a safe and relaxing space for veterans to gather. Members of the community are invited to inquire about camp usage for meetings, school trips, and community events. The purpose of Camp Bristol is to gather to promote physical, emotional, and social well-being while fostering collaboration and cultivating friendships.

More information on the Camp Bristol, the youth camping experience, and summer employment opportunities can be found at nyelkscampbristol.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/nyecampbristol.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...