SYRACUSE, NY – The Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York (BIA) has announced the cancellation of its 2022 Central New York Winter Boat Show.

The show was scheduled for mid-February at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York. With its member marinas and New York Sea Grant, BIA suggests four alternative activities for boating enthusiasts. Learn more at https://www.cnywinterboatshow.com.

“Our Central New York Winter Boat Show standard is to showcase hundreds of all-new models of power and sail boats, sport and pontoon boats, personal watercraft, and docks. With the low inventory challenge to fill two huge building at the State Fairgrounds, the decision was made to cancel the 2022 show and to offer alternatives to fill the gap between now and the 2023 show,” explained BIA President Bernard DeGraw.

Here are some alternatives in lieu of the cancelled event:

1. Create Your Own Boat Show

“Although inventory is too tight to stage a full show, we are encouraging people to plan their own traveling boat show. Map out a tour of dealers to visit to see what they have for new and pre-owned boats or to talk with them about ordering a boat to your specifications. Enjoy the dealers’ showrooms as mini boat shows,” Central New York Boat Show Manager Drew Wickham suggested. BIA member marina locations can be found at https://cnyboating.net/member-directory.

2. Shop for Required Boating Gear and Recommended Accessories

“Talking with marine dealers is a great way to learn about the required and recommended gear to have aboard your boat to be legally, safely and environmentally-friendly on New York’s waters. They can also tell you about the latest trending accessories,” said DeGraw, who is the managing partner of Frontenac Harbor Marina and FLX Marine in Union Springs and Canandaigua, New York, respectively.

3. Register for a Boating Safety Certification Class

Past Central New York Winter Boat Shows have featured a New York State Boating Information Center and safety programming developed by New York Sea Grant. Show visitors have learned about New York’s Brianna’s Law that requires motorized boat operators born on or after May 1, 1996 to have a boating safety certificate, and those operating a personal watercraft on New York waters to be 14 years old or older with a safety certificate. “To find a boating safety certification course near you or online through the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Power Squadron or other approved certification source, check the New York State Parks website at https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating/safety-courses.aspx,” said New York Sea Grant Coastal Recreation and Tourism Specialist David G. White II.

4. Binge-Watch the BoatNY Series on Facebook

The Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York and New York Sea Grant have created an ongoing series of short informational videos on boating, boats and watercraft of all styles and sizes, and clean, safe, and environmentally-friendly boating that is a monthly feature on Facebook. The idea for the short clips, featuring Wickham and White, began at the Central New York Winter Boat Show in 2020; they are now hosted at various BIA marinas around New York State. In lieu of the cancelled 2022 show, try binge-watching BoatNY on Facebook.

