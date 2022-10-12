MEXICO, NY – A lifelong educator who also has a wealth of experience with community affairs and supporting students has been named the new assistant principal at Mexico Middle School.

The Mexico Academy and Central School District welcomed Laurie Nohle to the administrative position in late September, filling the role at the grades five through eight school.

“We are incredibly excited to have Laurie as a member of the MACS family,” said MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner. “In meeting with Laurie and speaking with her professional colleagues, we are confident that we are bringing in someone who will advocate for our scholars and help them achieve district and personal goals.”

Nohle is familiar with Oswego County and its school system, as she earned her master’s degree and Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership from SUNY Oswego. She also attended Jefferson Community College and Utica College of Syracuse University.

In her previous administrative experiences, Nohle was an elementary principal and an assistant principal/athletic director for the General Brown school district. Before that, she spent 13 years as a history teacher at South Jefferson and worked at that time as an academic intervention service teacher and PBIS leader of the positive behavioral interventions and supports program.

She has also worked to serve her school community as a School Board Member for the Belleville-Henderson Central School District from 2013-18. Nohle was Key Club advisor for South Jefferson, plus a JV and youth softball coach at Belleville-Henderson.

Nohle, who began her position at MACS on Sept. 19, said she has been very excited to meet the staff and students around the building as she settles in.

She also noted the Mexico Middle School Open House that’s coming up tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 12 as a great chance to connect with families and community members.

