NEW YORK, NY – The New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) yesterday announced its 2022 Awards for Excellence in Affordable Housing winners ahead of its annual awards reception on Wednesday, November 2.

NYSAFAH’s awards celebrate extraordinary achievements in design, development, and advocacy for affordable housing amid a crushing housing crisis that is impacting residents across the Empire State.

“We are proud to celebrate the achievements of the affordable industry in 2022 and recognize the major players working every day to bring high-quality, safe, and affordable homes to the state’s most vulnerable,” said Jolie Milstein, president and CEO of NYSAFAH. “This year’s winners have pushed the boundaries and persevered to bring new affordable housing opportunities across New York and embody the type of outside-the-box thinking required to fix the affordable housing crisis.”

WINNERS OF THE 2022 AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING

ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR: Martin Dunn, Dunn Development

Martin Dunn is a leader in the field of housing and community development in New York City. Over the last 22 years, Martin has been involved in the development of more than 3,000 units of new housing. Since 1998, he has been President of Dunn Development Corp., a socially conscious, award-winning real estate developer with expertise in affordable and supportive housing. Martin is also an active advocate on housing and homelessness issues in New York City and New York State.

PROJECT OF THE YEAR, UPSTATE REGION: Harbor View Apartments, Housing Visions (Oswego, New York)

Encompassing an entire city block, Harbor View Square is a $26.2 million mixed-income, mixed-use housing development in downtown Oswego. It brings 75 new apartments to the city and over 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The building features 48 affordable apartments for low-income renters, 18 affordable apartments for moderate-income renters, and nine market-rate units. There are 11 units designed to support individuals with a physical disability or traumatic brain injury.

PROJECT OF THE YEAR, DOWNSTATE REGION: T-Building, Dunn Development (Queens, New York)

The T-Building is the former tuberculosis ward of Queens Hospital that was constructed in 1937. SLCE converted the structure into affordable and supportive housing. Amenities include 12,000 square feet of office space (occupied by H+H), a community center, an attended lobby, on-site social services, a restored library and computer room, a children’s play area, roof terraces, and community, exercise, laundry, and bike storage rooms

MWBE PARTNER OF THE YEAR: Type A Projects

Type A Projects is a woman-owned developer dedicated to building inspiring, vibrant, affordable places to live, work, and learn. Annie Tirschwell and Jill Crawford established Type A in 2013 after building over 1,000,000 SF of schools and community facilities with the nonprofit developer Civic Builders Inc. and have since gone on to develop a portfolio of over 1,000 units of supportive and affordable housing. Their partnerships with established development companies have given rise to award-winning designs and seminal community programming that supports the neighborhoods they work in.

NON-PROFIT PARTNER OF THE YEAR: Help USA

Help USA believes that no one can feel truly at home if they are under constant threat of losing their housing. The organization provides apartments and homes for people with limited incomes or who have experienced homelessness and knows from experience that affordable housing strengthens communities and improves our cities. For residents, the opportunity to live in a stable, safe home is transformational, helps them rebuild their lives from a position of stability and comfort. Help USA gives more than 15,000 people shelter every year and provides support services to many more.

The awards will be presented from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Yale Club in New York City.

About NYSAFAH

The New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) is the trade association for New York’s affordable housing industry. Our nearly 400 members are responsible for most of the affordable housing built in the state with federal, state, and local subsidies. Members include for-profit and not-for-profit developers, lenders, investors, syndicators, attorneys, architects, and others active in the financing, construction, and operation of affordable housing.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related