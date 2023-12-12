NYSSMA Honors Exceptional Senior Musician at GRB

FULTON – Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School is pleased to announce that senior Owen Dumouchel has earned All-State Band (Alternate) Honors from the New York State School Music Association. He earned a perfect score (100) at the 2023 NYSSMA solo festival.

Owen has been performing for 8 years. He was taught by Carrie Foster, Stephanie Mata, and Terry Caviness, studied privately with Chris Jabot, and has been involved in the Fulton Wind Ensemble and Fulton Big Band for four years.

“Owen is an amazing musician and student,’’ said Mr. Luigi Giacomucci, the new Band Director at the high school. “The hard work and dedication demanded by his craft is evident. He has been an excellent representative of our music department.’’

NYSSMA, the New York State School Music Association, is the largest state affiliate of the National Association for Music Education. The Mission of the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) is to advance music education across New York State for its membership and students in member school programs.

