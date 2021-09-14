SYRACUSE, NY – Onondaga Community College will begin a nationwide search for its next president. Dr. Casey Crabill will retire following the 2021-2022 academic year after nine years on campus.

She confirmed her decision to retire during today’s Board of Trustees meeting. Also today, the board voted to hire the search firm RH Perry & Associates to help find OCC’s next president.

Crabill is a lifelong educator who began her career teaching English. She served as a college president in California, Connecticut, and New Jersey before returning to New York State and becoming OCC’s eighth President July 1, 2013. She is a native of East Greenbush in the Albany area.

Highlights during her tenure include:

Leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes remained primarily in-person while virtual options were expanded.

The 2020-2021 academic year concluded with three in-person commencement ceremonies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic OCC continued to respond to industry demands by creating new degree and certificate programs including Paramedic, Health Sciences, Health Studies, Electromechanical: Drone Technology, Geospatial Science & Technology, Sound Recording, and Creative Writing.

The reaccreditation of the College by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Creation of the first-in-the-nation Box of Books program which cut student textbook costs in half and provided students the opportunity to purchase laptops at a reduced price.

The creation of the Lillian Slutzker Honors College which provides 15 new students each year the opportunity to attend OCC tuition-free.

A strong institutional commitment to the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, resulting in OCC’s chapter being ranked among the top 10 in the world each of the last three academic years.

The reorganization of the College’s degree and certificate programs into 8 schools, each with a unique academic focus, creating a home for students with similar interests and goals. Each School has a team of faculty, advisors, and student coaches who specialize in specific areas and are dedicated to supporting student success.

Started “OCC Advantage” which gives graduating high school students in partner school districts the opportunity to attend OCC tuition-free.

The complete renovation of the College’s Coulter Library building.

The complete reconstruction of the quad on the west side of campus.

The certification of Academic II and the SRC Arena as LEED Gold buildings.

Crabill has been a fiscally conservative leader, demonstrating the ability to reduce expenses efficiently in the face of reduced support. When she started at OCC the annual operating budget was $78 million dollars. During the 2021-2022 academic year the budget is $64.5 million dollars.

Crabill has served on numerous community boards including the Central New York Community Foundation which she chaired, CenterState CEO, Clear Path for Veterans, and the Manufacturer’s Association of Central New York.

“The list of Dr. Crabill’s accomplishments and contributions to Onondaga Community College and Central New York are truly remarkable. We have all been extremely fortunate to have her working as our partner in education. Her wisdom and her passion for students of all ages have left an indelible mark on this campus and this community. We salute her remarkable service, look forward to our final year together, and wish her all the best in her richly-deserved retirement,” said John P. Sindoni, Esq., Chair of the Onondaga Community College Board of Trustees.

“Onondaga Community College is a wonderful institution with a long record of service to Central New York. It has been an honor to work with the outstanding faculty and staff who put the success of their students at the center of all they do,” Crabill said.

