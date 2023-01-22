SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:

WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).

WHAT: Onondaga Community College will begin offering a Cannabis Education Program, giving students a pathway into a rapidly growing industry.

SPEAKERS: OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton along with representatives from OCC’s partner institution and the Cannabis Association of New York.

LOTS OF BUZZ ON THE HILL: This will be the fourth major announcement at OCC in Dr. Warren Hilton’s first year as President. The others are Micron’s decision to invest $100 billion in our region which includes construction of a high-tech cleanroom on our campus, Amazon’s selection of OCC as its community college partner in the Career Choice program, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s January 5 press conference here, announcing $2 million for facility upgrades in OCC’s School of Health.

Onondaga Community College:

Onondaga Community College, Central New York’s partner in education for success, is a two-year college located on a 280-acre campus in Syracuse, NY. OCC is a SUNY (State University of New York) school and is locally sponsored by Onondaga County. We are the first public college in the nation to partner with Barnes & Noble College on the “Box of Books” program which provides students with flat-rate, predictable pricing for textbooks and technology.

OCC is an Achieving the Dream college and was named “Military Friendly” and “Best For Vets” for our service to student veterans. The College’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility has earned recognition as a “Green College” by the Princeton Review, a “Cool School” by the Sierra Club and a “Sustainable Campus” by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

A report titled “The Economic Value of Onondaga Community College” shows students enjoy an attractive 21.7% rate of return on their educational investment. For every dollar of support from state and local governments, taxpayers see a return of $3.90 on their investments. The average annual rate of return for taxpayers is 9.3%. OCC’s 15 athletics teams have won 16 national championships. Learn more about the College at www.sunyocc.edu. Listen to our podcast, “Chatting About College,” on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts from.

