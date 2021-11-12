OCO Creates ‘Shine The Light’ Display To Spread Awareness Of Runaway, Homeless Youth

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Crisis and Development program has created a “Shine the Light” display in recognition of National Runaway Prevention Month.

A similar display is in front of the OCO Main Office in Fulton. Throughout November OCO will “shine a light” on the experiences of runaway and homeless youth that too often remain invisible. The paper light bulbs symbolize the more than 727 homeless, or at risk of being homeless, individuals under the age of 24 that OCO worked with in 2020.

