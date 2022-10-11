OCO Employees Celebrate 20 Years

October 11, 2022
Pictured above in the back row from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Developmentally Disabled Services Sr. Site Supervisor Kristina Lenhart, WIC Lead Nutritionist Mary Ellen Pierce, Residential and IRA Services DSP Donnie Sams. In the front row from left are Head Start Teaching Assistant Wendy Wilson, Sharon Blodgett with Transit Mobility and Dispatch Services, Day Habilitation Manager Dennise Clark, and HR Training Coordinator Christine Prevost.

FULTON – Celebrating 20 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 20 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

