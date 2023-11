Fulton– Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently presented longevity awards to staff of its Crisis and Development Services for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers. OCO’s Crisis & Development Services assist people in gaining safety, self-sufficiency and personal growth through prevention, intervention and skill building services.

For more information on OCO’s Crisis and Development Services visit www.oco.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...