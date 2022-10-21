OCO Presents Employees Awards For 10 Years Of Service

October 21, 2022 Contributor
In the back row from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Mental Health Services Specialist Casey Nessel, Transit Operator Wayne Kirby, and Director of Crisis and Development Services Brian Coleman. In the front row from left are Residential Services DSP Bruce Gardner, Mental Health Services Advocate Kerry Smith, and Head Start Classroom Aide Stacey Croci. Missing from photo are Charles House, Jennifer Parkhurst, Jessica Cooley, Kathleen Cline, Leigh LaShomb, Megan Rudy, Samantha Whalen, Sara Carmichael, Sean Fowler and Thomas Searor.

FULTON – Celebrating 10 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with ten years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

 

Print this entry