F ULTON – With more than 1,000 dedicated volunteers devoting their time and talent to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) choosing a recipient for the agency’s Howard Wilcox Volunteer of the Year Award is a difficult task. Thanks to the dedication and commitment of its volunteers and staff OCO’s human services programs provide services to thousands of consumers throughout Oswego County.

While the efforts of all of OCO’s volunteers were truly exceptional, several volunteers stood out for their willingness to continually go above and beyond and play an integral role in OCO’s ability to deliver services to those in need.

Sandra Bonanno

A volunteer with OCO’s Nutrition Services Meals on Wheels program, Bonanno volunteers three hours a week as a Meals on Wheels driver. In addition to her regular route she is always willing to fill in for any additional route when needed. “Volunteers like Sandra are the core of the home delivered program’s motto- ‘More Than Just a Meal’, Coordinator of OCO Nutrition Services Lori Halstead said. “Not only do our drivers give their time to deliver a meal, they deliver a smile, friendly conversation and a daily well-being check. This service enables the seniors in our community to safely stay in their homes and eases the worries of the caregivers.”

When not sharing her time with OCO Bonanno is an independent ecologist who uses her knowledge to assist science faculty members at SUNY Oswego with their research projects and education programs to monitor and protect threatened species in Oswego County habitats. Sandy not only has a concern for the people of Oswego County but the land a well.

Central Square Senior Dining and Activity Center

Affectionately referred to as The Bistro, the Central Square Dining and Activity Center is the showcase of OCO’s senior nutrition program. Boasting a dedicated group of nine volunteers, the Bistro provides its volunteers relief from isolation and a true sense of belonging. Each of the nine volunteers has donated least three hours a day over the past three years.

“The dedication of our volunteers is beyond measure,” said Center Manager Deirdre McCarthy. “They bring their smiles, patience, and a hard work ethic and make each day special for our seniors at The Bistro. They use their strengths to benefit others, for example, one volunteer is a nurse who runs a weekly chair exercise class. Others run the kitchen like a well-oiled machine and others come in early to set up tables and visit with the seniors. They run our library, run games and activities, shop for snacks or supplies and so many other important things they do for participants at the Bistro. We are very proud of this team, which includes Peter Gordon, Jeff Burnet, Mark Kuehn, Marcia Waldron, Patti Williams, Mary Burns, Beverly Kelley, Sandy Buck, Joe Scott and Bunny Chimber, are indispensable! They are all very deserving of this recognition and we are fortunate to count them amongst our volunteers!”

“Our volunteers, and those that visit The Bistro, have formed a special bond,” added Nutrition Services Coordinator Lori Halstead. “They truly consider The Bistro a place where everyone knows their name. While of our volunteers deserve recognition, we are honored to give a huge shout out to these special people!”

Dave LaVoie

A volunteer with OCO’s Head Start Program for over 30 years, LaVoie was honored with OCO’s Howard B. Wilcox Volunteer Award. The award is presented annually to a person or group that has shown extraordinary support to OCO. LaVoie has devoted countless hours over the years working at OCO’s Head Start Centers doing repairs, making various items for the classrooms and much more. LaVoie’s pleasant demeanor and willingness do whatever is needed has made a positive impact on the staff, children, and families within the Head Start program.

“It’s truly amazing to think about the number of volunteers we have and the amount of time each devotes to helping us achieve our mission of empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives,” OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier said. “We greatly appreciate each and every one of our volunteers and we can’t thank them enough for all they do for OCO.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...