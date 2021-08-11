FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities’ first ever glow in the dark golf fundraiser will take place on August 20 at Tamarack Golf Course in Oswego.

“OCO provides vital services across our community. The Shineman Foundation is proud to continue its partnership with OCO and be a sponsor of this creative fundraiser,” said Karen Goetz, executive director.

The Richard S. Shineman Foundation joins National Grid as a Gold Level sponsor for the event that serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting the war on poverty and eliminating barriers for families and individuals on the path to success. For information on OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...