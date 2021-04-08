FULTON – Do you have a lot of knowledge about few things or some knowledge of a lot of things? Put your knowledge to the test by playing Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest.

If you’re looking for some COVID free fun with family and friends then you’ll want to be a part of OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest. The event will be held Thursday, May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Teams of up to 10 people will enjoy some friendly competition as they pool their trivia knowledge to answer questions on a wide range of topics such as history, sports, geography, entertainment and much more. The contest will consist of four rounds of questions.

“Trivia contests are one of the most popular activities that people miss due to the COVID-19 restrictions placed on many venues that hosted trivia nights,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Our Virtual Trivia Contest offers contestants the opportunity to enjoy the fun and excitement of a trivia contest in the comfort of their own COVID free environment.”

OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest serves as a fundraiser to support the agency’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting poverty and empowering individuals and families to help themselves and to help each other.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have had to cancel a number of our fundraising events,” Dolbear said. “Out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of our supporters, employees and volunteers in person events such as our annual Giving Thanks celebration will not be held this year. While the pandemic has cancelled many events it has not cancelled poverty in our communities and the need for our services, many of which are experiencing a greater demand as a result of the pandemic. We’re anticipating that Our Virtual Trivia Contest will help raise some much needed funds to offset the effect the pandemic has had on our fundraising efforts and the increased demand for our services.”

Registration information for OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest is available at www.oco.org. Registration fee is $30 per person with a maximum 10 people per team. Individuals are also welcome and will be teamed with other individuals to form a team. Each team can purchase up to four mulligans to use for the evening, one per round for each of the four rounds. Registration includes drawings for door prizes and prizes for the winning team and first runner-up.

For more information, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its’ 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

