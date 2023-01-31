OSWEGO –

Kindergarten registration is rapidly approaching in the Oswego City School District.

This year, kindergarten registration will be held from March 6-10 for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will take place at Central Registration (Education Center – Leighton Elementary School – Playground Entrance). Registration hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 6-9 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10.

If you would like a registration packet mailed to you and your child will turn the age of 5 on or before Dece. 1, 2023, please contact Central Registration at 315-341-2045 or visit our website at oswego.org.

To register, parents or guardians must supply the registration packet, birth certificate, proof of immunization, proof of residency and custody paperwork if applicable.

Students who currently attend the Universal Pre-Kindergarten program will not need to register or be pre-screened. However, immunization records must be updated and submitted, and a notification of which immunizations your child still needs will be sent to you during the summer.

Additional health documents include a dental certificate — which NYS law allows schools to request — and a physical form, which will need to be completed and signed by your physician and returned.

If you have a child who is eligible to attend kindergarten and have not received a packet, please contact the School Registrar at 315-341-2045 or send an email to [email protected].

All students will be involved in kindergarten screening, and the schools will reach out to parents with available dates and times at a later date.

