Office for the Aging Accepting Nominations for ‘Santa for Seniors’ Program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) is now accepting nominations for its “Santa for Seniors” program, which helps older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, most of us look forward to the time spent with family and friends,” said OFA Senior Aging Services Specialist Elizabeth Weimer. “However, many elderly members of our community may spend the holidays alone with limited personal interaction. We would like to make the holiday season a little brighter for those older adults who may lack the support of family or who have limited financial resources.”

Older adults who have limited resources or may be alone during the holidays are eligible to be nominated for the program. Community members may make nominations or seniors can nominate themselves.

People who would like to nominate an older adult to receive gifts are asked to submit a nomination form to the Office for the Aging by Monday, Nov. 6. Nomination forms should include information about the individual’s interests and hobbies, personality traits, clothing sizes and suggested or needed gift items.

To get a nomination form, go to www.oswegocounty.com/ofa or call the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484.

Families and organizations who would like to “adopt” or provide gifts for a senior recipient may arrange to do so through the Office for the Aging. Delivery of gift items should be provided to the OFA by Friday, Dec. 1. Donors are asked not to donate gift cards, plants or perishable items.

Weimer said the program is voluntary and there is no guarantee that each older adult who is nominated will receive a gift.

“If you know of an older adult who could benefit from the ‘Santa for Seniors’ program, please contact our agency,” said Weimer. “We appreciate the support of our community in helping us reach those who may be feeling isolated during the holiday season.”

For more information, email [email protected] or call 315-349-3570.

