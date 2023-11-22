Office For The Aging Celebrates Caregivers

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) hosted a luncheon for local caregivers in appreciation of their dedication and hard work. The program included speakers and a free lunch buffet with dessert at the Oswego Country Club. Caregivers were presented with gift bags filled with a variety of self-care items, caregiver resources and door prizes of floral arrangements and Dunkin’ gift cards. They also received travel bags with things to help entertain their loved ones during appointments. Thanks to the successful revival of this luncheon, OFA plans to make this an annual event. Pictured in the front row from left are caregivers Bob Miller, Laurie Reis, Rosemary Staversky and Ellen Gaffney; second row from left are caregivers Herb Moore, Pat Laxton, Maryann Warner-Long and Karen Wheeler; third row from left are Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday; Office for the Aging Coordinator of Caregiver Services Elizabeth Weimer; and Case Manager for Trinity Health Helen Hoefer.

