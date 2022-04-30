OHS Names Cloonan, Nettles As valedictorian, Salutatorian For Class Of 2022

OSWEGO – Oswego City School District High School Principal Ryan Lanigan informed the community in a letter that the valedictorian and salutation for the class of 2022 have been chosen.

Dear OCSD Community,

Oswego High School is pleased to announce that Mary Kate Cloonan has been named Valedictorian and Katelyn Nettles has been named Salutatorian of the Class of 2022.

We are so proud of Mary Kate and Katelyn for achieving the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian. Their devotion to learning has led them to excel in our very competitive scholastic environment, and it delights us to recognize them for achieving such high honors. These two young people are incredibly well-rounded and great citizens. If you see them, please congratulate them on this outstanding achievement.

I would also like to thank all the amazing educators that have supported them through their entire academic journey. I had the pleasure of contacting their families Wednesday afternoon and they spoke very highly of all the people who helped their children achieve such great heights. I am excited to congratulate these two great students.

Sincerely,

Ryan Lanigan

Oswego High School ?Principal

