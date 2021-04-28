On The Same Page: Hannibal Students Participate In Regional Book Battle

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal students recently demonstrated their love for reading and their commitment to teamwork as participants in the regional Battle of the Books competition.

Facing off against readers from school districts in Onondaga, Cortland, Madison and Oswego counties, the Hannibal students were determined to showcase their literary knowledge. Teams were divided into categories by grade level and asked a series of questions relating to the eight books they read. Each team was awarded points if they correctly wrote down the title of the book and the author from which the question referenced.

At the third/fourth grade level, the Pickled Narwhals — comprised of Sophia Lovejoy, Kai Turaj and Kaleb Farden — represented the Warriors. The fifth/sixth grade level saw Kairi Moore, Alaina Edmonson, Carriannah Flynn and Olivia Proulx compete for Team Hannibal. Each team finished fourth in their division.

“Battle of the Books is always a big challenge and commitment for our students,” said DMK library media specialist Monica Morse. “This year, our students amazed us by their dedication and perseverance during difficult times. We are so proud of them for their hard work.”

