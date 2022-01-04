OSWEGO COUNTY – Operation Oswego County has announced some changes in its staff.

After over 38 years of working for Operation Oswego County, Inc., Teresa Woolson retired as of December 31, 2021. Ms. Woolson joined Operation Oswego County in 1983 where she worked as the Administrative Coordinator for many of those years.

As a graduate of Leadership Oswego County, Woolson has served on many boards in Oswego County. Woolson is currently co-chair of the Oswego County Opioid Response Consortium and is a member of the Farnham, Inc. board of directors and nominating committee. She also serves on the Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition, as well as several other boards addressing substance abuse and suicide prevention.

Most notably, Woolson is the founder and president of The Victor Orlando Woolson (VOW) Foundation, Inc., an organization devoted to educating the public about the dangers of synthetic drugs. Woolson received a Woman of Distinction award from Senator Patty Ritchie in 2014.

“We will truly miss Teresa,” said OOC executive director L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD. “She has been such an asset to our economic development team and has played an essential and critical role in implementing and delivering programs that have helped so many businesses across Oswego County for so many years.”

A farewell event was held recently in her honor. Family, co-workers, colleagues, plus OOC and COIDA board members, were in attendance for the dinner at Steamers.

Woolson resides in Scriba with her husband George. She looks forward to continuing to head the VOW Foundation, volunteer and take cruises with her family.

Erin Weaver recently joined Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC) as the Administrative Assistant and Receptionist.

Weaver, a native of Oswego, is a graduate of Cayuga Community College. For the last nine years, she has worked for Port City Family Medicine. Prior to that, Weaver worked for Oswego Health. Outside of work, Weaver spends her time raising her two young children.

“We are very pleased to welcome Erin to our economic development team,” said OOC executive director L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD. “It will be a change from healthcare that we believe she will find both challenging and rewarding.”

Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC) recently announced the promotion of Karen Perwitz to Administrative Coordinator.

She will be responsible for the OOC, Operation Oswego County Foundation, County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency and Oswego County Civic Facilities Corporation record keeping and reporting to state and federal agencies. She will also monitor financing portfolios and help coordinate required audits.

Perwitz joined OOC in 2007 as Administrative Secretary. Over the years, she has taken on many responsibilities beyond those required in her role.

“We are very pleased to see Karen move into this new role,” said OOC executive director L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD. “She knows our business well and is ready for the challenges of this new position.”

Perwitz received a bachelor’s degree from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, near her home town. She moved to Oswego County after accepting her first professional job in the area. Perwitz is a graduate of Leadership Oswego County and has served on several boards since.

She is currently serving on the board of directors for Fulton Block Builders and the United Way of Oswego County. Perwitz is also a NYS licensed notary.

