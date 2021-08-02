Operation Oswego County Presents Award To Wiltsie Construction Company

OSWEGO COUNTY —At its annual meeting on July 14, Wiltsie Construction Company (OOC) presented its Business Excellence Award for 2021 to Wiltsie Construction Company in recognition and appreciation for demonstrating outstanding leadership, adaptation and commitment in operating and expanding Wiltsie Construction in Oswego, NY for over 50 years; for servicing the nuclear energy sector and other industries in the Oswego County region; for employing 30 highly skilled persons and hiring local tradespersons as needed; for contributing to many community events and charities including Oswego Harborfest, the United Way of Oswego County, the Oswego County Humane Society and the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

