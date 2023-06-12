OSWEGO – Driving Books Home, Oswego Bookmobile’s summer reading program, will roll into Oswego neighborhoods beginning Monday, July 3. The seven-week program will run through Friday, August 18. The theme for the 2023 season is “All Together Now.”

Every week, kids may choose a FREE book to keep, a snack, and participate in a STEAM activity. Literacy Specialists will be on hand at every stop to assist kids in identifying their independent reading level and finding a book they will enjoy reading.

Mondays: 10 AM-12:15 PM Leighton School, Buc Boulevard, 1 PM-2 PM Fort Pool Parking Lot, 2:15-3:15 East Park on Oneida Street

Tuesdays: 10 AM-11 AM Kingsford Park School on W Fourth St, 11:15-!2:15 Hamilton Homes on Cherry Street, 1 PM-2 PM Breitbeck Park at the playground end, 2:15 PM-3:15 PM West Park on W Fifth Street

Wednesdays: 10 AM-11 AM Fitzhugh Park School at East Cayuga Street, 11:15 AM-12:15 PM Hill Top Trailer Park on Middle Road, 1 PM-1:45 PM Hillcrest Trailer Park on Route 104 East, 2 PM-3 PM Scriba Town Park

Friday: 10 AM-11 AM SUNY Oswego Children’s Center, 11:15 AM-12:15 PM Little Lukes at 10 Burkle Street, 1 PM-3:15 PM Oak Hill Park

Oswego Bookmobile will be on hand with FREE books for kids at the Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s Movies in the Parks: in Oswego on Wednesday, June 26 for “The Bad Guys”, in Fulton Wednesday, July 26 for “Minions-The Rise of Gru”, and in Mexico Wednesday, August 23 for ”Super Mario Brothers”.

Oswego Bookmobile will also have FREE books for kids during Harborfest in the Children’s Area at Breitbeck Park on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

The Driving Books Home summer reading program is open to all children through 18 regardless of residency and requires no advance registration. Oswego Bookmobile’s mission is to “Empower children to be lifelong readers.” Children lose access to books and literacy teachers when school is out. This causes “Summer Reading Slide”-when children lose literacy skills gained over the school year. Driving books into the neighborhoods where children live, and play helps them overcome some of the many barriers they may face in accessing reading material.

Oswego Bookmobile is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The Driving Books Home summer program is produced with funds from residents, businesses, and granting agencies as well as in-kind support from community partners Oswego City School District, SUNY Oswego, and Oswego Public Library.

