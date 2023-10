OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.

