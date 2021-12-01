Oswego County FCU, Exelon Generation, City Of Fulton Launch 7th Annual ‘Gloves With Love’

December 1, 2021 ChirelloMarketing
A tree full of mittens, scarves, hats, and gloves at the Fulton S. First St. gazebo as part of Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s Gloves With Love.

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union, (OCFCU), announced the seventh  annual “Gloves with Love” program to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for kids, said Bill Carhart, CEO.

Here, Carhart hangs some mittens in an Oswego park at a past Gloves With Love Distribution.

OCFCU, Exelon Generation, and the City of Fulton will be collecting items for the “Gloves with Love” program  from Dec. 1 to January 4, 2021. Collection baskets will be available at each branch. The City of Fulton will be collecting items during these dates daily at City Hall, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm.; and at the Fulton War Memorial from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Slightly used or new adult hats and winter scarves will also be collected.

The adult hats and scarves will be placed on trees in various parks in Oswego, Fulton and Mexico on Saturday, January 8.

Offices are located at 90 E. Bridge St., Oswego; 262 W. Seneca St., Oswego; 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton; and 5828 Scenic Avenue (Route 3), Mexico.

“We wanted to come up an easy way for people to help make sure the kids of Oswego County will stay warm this winter,” Carhart said. “In fact, we hope that folks will pick up items to donate while doing their Christmas shopping.”

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves more than 12,000 members throughout the county. For further information visit www.oswegofcu.org.

Harrison Greeney of Exelon Generation, hangs a scarf and mittens in downtown Oswego at a past Gloves With Love distribution.

