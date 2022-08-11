Oswego County Federal Credit Union Launches ‘CU Cares’ Program

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), recently launched its CU Cares program by donating to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” said Bill Carhart, CEO.

Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Mexico branch presented $2,500 to both Northern Oswego County Ambulance and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County. We thank them for their commitment to serving members of the Mexico community.”

Other CU Cares donations will be made in the coming weeks for other branch locations, Carhart explained.

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org, and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...