Oswego County Federal Credit Union Launches ‘CU Cares’ Program

August 11, 2022 ChirelloMarketing

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), recently launched its CU Cares program by donating to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. The first round of donations went to organizations in Mexico. OCFCU presented $2,500 to Northern Oswego County Ambulance represented by Norman Wallace, (center). Joining him are OCFCU Mexico employees, (from left): Kayla Ives, Laura Seeburger, Jessica Cahill, Katelyn Welytok, and Christine Harriger.

Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Mexico branch presented $2,500 to both Northern Oswego County Ambulance and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County. We thank them for their commitment to serving members of the Mexico community.”

Other CU Cares donations will be made in the coming weeks for other branch locations, Carhart explained.

As part of their CU Cares program, Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) presented a check for $2,500 to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, (CCEOC). Presenting the check to Paul Forestiere, executive director, CCEOC, are Mexico OCFCU employees: Christine Harriger, Laura Seeburger, Autumn Brown, Jim Feeney, OCFCU supervisory committee; Jessica Cahill and Kayla Ives.

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County.  OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org, and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”

