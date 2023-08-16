OSWEGO – August 15, 2023, Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) is proud to announce the launch of its new community initiative, Love Out Loud. This exciting program aims to give back to the community and spread love and positivity through various acts of kindness.

Under the Love Out Loud initiative, OCFCU recently organized its first event on July 27th and supported local businesses and vendors at the Oswego Farmers Market. Aimee Glerum, Vice President of Lending at OCFCU and the organizer behind this initiative, shared additional details of the event, which included distributing flowers, sweet treats, locally grown fruits, and handmade toys for children. All these items were purchased from a local vendor market, emphasizing OCFCU’s commitment to supporting small businesses in the community.

In addition to these thoughtful gestures, OCFCU provided fried dough and lemonade for individuals and contributed towards meals for those sitting outside. Furthermore, they generously paid for books from Rochester-based, Victory Books, to promote literacy and education within the community.

“We are thrilled to launch our Love Out Loud initiative and make a positive impact in Oswego County,” said Glerum. “By supporting local businesses and spreading kindness, we hope to inspire others to join us in giving back to our community.”

Stay tuned for more exciting Love Out Loud outings from Oswego County Federal Credit Union as it continues its mission to spread love and make a difference in the community. To learn more about OCFCU and become a member, visit Oswegofcu.org.

About Oswego Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association dedicated to providing quality financial products and services delivered in a professional, courteous, and timely manner. OCFCU currently serves the financial needs of approximately 12,900 members throughout Oswego County.

