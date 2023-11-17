Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work On Fulton Home

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH) chapter proudly announced the completion of another home in Oswego County. With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of the future homeowners, (OCHFH) was able to provide a beautifully remodeled home at 565 West First St. in Fulton at an affordable price for a local family, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director.

Over the course of several months, countless dedicated individuals came together to transform this old house into a home that holds the promise of a brighter future, Raponi said. The extensive renovations included: updated electrical service provided by EM Electric, plumbing and heating upgrades serviced by Yager’s Plumbing & Heating, Cloverleaf Garage Door, Inc. added a new look for the owners garage, Beach Construction rebuilt kitchen cabinets and finished trim work throughout the project. The All-Around Paint and Wash Co. of Fulton volunteered their time by putting the finishing touches on the front porch with new handrails. With some help from the City of Fulton Fire Department, a new front porch deck was built and they installed smoke detectors throughout the house. The City of Fulton Code Enforcement team ensured a safe environment prior to completion for our newest Oswego County Habitat for Humanity Family Partners.

“The recipient of this Habitat for Humanity home is Sarah Hayden, a resilient member of our community who has shown extraordinary dedication to improving the circumstances of her family,” Raponi said. “Sarah and her partner, Tim Richmond, and their family, and our entire community celebrated this momentous occasion during an Open House celebration held November 1st at the new home’s location.”

Habitat for Humanity has a long-standing history of empowering individuals and building communities across the nation, Raponi said. With this completed home, they have not only delivered a safe and affordable place to live but also the gift of empowerment and the tools for a brighter future.

“The completion of this home would not have been possible without the support and generosity of local businesses, organizations, and volunteers who donated their time, financial resources, and expertise,” Raponi said. “Habitat for Humanity extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those involved, emphasizing that this achievement was truly a collective effort.

“As the proud owners of this new home begin their journey towards stability and security, they join the ranks of countless others who have been touched by the compassion and dedication of Habitat for Humanity. With each completed home, the organization continues to build a legacy of hope and transform lives, one dream project at a time.

“The completion of this Habitat for Humanity home reminds us all of the power of community, compassion, and partnership. It represents the collective belief that everyone deserves a safe and decent place to call home. Through the continued efforts of organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the unwavering support of our community, we can build a brighter future for all.”

Anyone interested in being considered for the home ownership program, who has questions, or would like to volunteer on a Habitat project should email Raponi at [email protected]. Additional information on the program is at www.oswegohabitat.org.

