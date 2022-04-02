OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society volunteers are currently planning the 33rd Annual “Not So Silent Auction” to be held Friday, May 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center at 26 E. 1st St., Oswego.

Tickets are $20 each and available in advance and at the door the night of the event. A light buffet is included with admission and a cash bar will be available.

“This auction is the primary fund-raiser for the Oswego County Historical Society. Every year local businesses, local individuals, and society members continue to generously donate a variety of amazing items including artwork, antiques, gift certificates and collectibles of all kinds,” said Mary Kay Stone, auction co-chair. “There is always something for everyone to enjoy. It is a pleasant time to meet with others that appreciate and support our local history.”

In addition to the silent auction portion of the evening, local auctioneer Gerald Petro of Iroquois Auctions will conduct a live auction that will feature some of the more unique items up for bid. Another special feature will be the professional antique appraisal opportunity. Every ticket will include one free appraisal with additional ones at $5 each.

The popular Chinese-style auction will be offered again with chances on a dozen unique theme-filled baskets.

“All funds that are raised by this event will go toward the ongoing exterior and interior preservation projects, programs and services of the Richardson-Bates House Museum,” said Jennifer Bertollini, auction co-chair. “We cordially invite anyone interested in supporting our community’s landmark museum.”

The Oswego County Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the county’s rich historic past. The society owns and maintains the Richardson-Bates House Museum located at 135 E. 3rd St. in Oswego, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum is open to the public from April to December on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and other days by appointment. Anyone interested in becoming a new member during the current membership drive, making a quality item donation for the auction, purchasing the event tickets in advance, or becoming a volunteer for a variety of needs, is encouraged to contact the museum email at [email protected] or by phone at 315-343-1342.

