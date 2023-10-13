Oswego County Historical Society Proudly Presents Classic Movie Night at the Historic Landmark Oswego Theatre

The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) proudly presents the annual Classic Movie Night fundraiser with the epic 1962 masterpiece biopic “Lawrence of Arabia.” It will be featured on Thursday, October 19th at 6:30 p.m. in the historic landmark Oswego Theatre at 138 W. Second St. “A special display will be a very rare original premier poster of the opening night in 1962. It is from the collection of event volunteer and supporter Carleen Palmitesso,” said Justin White. “There is certainly something special about seeing a timeless film on the big screen in a historic setting.” All proceeds from this special night will support the ongoing maintenance and preservation of the iconic landmark Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego.

This remarkable classic film is based on the heroic life of Thomas Edward Lawrence and his 1926 autobiographical memoir “Seven Pillars of Wisdom.” He was a British archaeologist, army officer, diplomat, and writer who became renowned for his role in the Arab Revolt (1916–1918) and the Sinai and Palestine Campaign (1915–1918) against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. Motion picture history records and critic reviews have lauded “Lawrence of Arabia” as one of the greatest motion pictures ever made. It was beautifully filmed on location in Jordan, Morocco, Spain and England. The film was nominated for ten Oscars, winning seven, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography. The stellar cast included Peter O’Toole, Omar Sharif, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Jose Ferrer and Claude Rains.

There will be special door prizes and a souvenir program highlighting the history of movie, the theatre, and recognizing generous sponsors. The movie tickets have been custom designed by Oswego Printing to emulate a 1960s vintage movie-style one and will be a nice souvenir as well.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has also proudly supported the Classic Movie Night event. “Oswego truly has remarkable history. I have continuously learned more by attending the many events that highlight our storied past,” said Barlow. “There is so much to offer in our community. I want to support every endeavor that makes our historic sites such as the Richardson-Bates House Museum thrive. Events like this are vital to maintain the house museum and its services.”

Tickets are a donation of $20.00 per person and are available at the Oswego Theatre at 138 W. Second St., River’s End Bookstore at 19 W. Bridge St, and by calling the museum at 315-342-1342.

The OCHS is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the rich history of the county. The society maintains and operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego, a historic landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other days by appointment. For more information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org or call during regular hours at 315-343-1342.

