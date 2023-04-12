With a Goal to Raise $75,000, Over 40 Local Volunteers Will Go Bald

OSWEGO – Following is information for Oswego County’s 17th annual St. Baldrick’s Day event, to be held at Curtis Manor in Oswego:

What:

Curtis Manor in Oswego, N.Y., will host the 17th annual “St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County” St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Sunday, April 16. With a goal of raising $75,000, over 40 participants will shave their head to support the Foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

For more information, check out the event page .

Why:

One in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer.

When:

Sunday, April 16

Event will start at 1 p.m.

Event will end at 4 p.m.

Where:

Curtis Manor

10 Mark Fitzgibbons Dr

Oswego, NY 13126

Who:

St. Baldrick’s shaveesSM, volunteers, supporters and donors

Media Contact:

Day of Contact:

