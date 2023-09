OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District held its 35th annual Conservation Field Day at Selkirk Shores State Park on Sept. 21.

Each year, fifth grade students from all Oswego County school districts are invited to participate in the field day to learn more about the environment and further develop an appreciation for the county’s natural resources.

Students visited a range of stations offering presentations and activities.

