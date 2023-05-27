Oswego County Hosts Next Rabies Vaccination Clinic In Central Square

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department holds its next rabies vaccination clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at the Hastings Town Highway Garage, Wilson Road, Central Square.

“Rabies is nearly always fatal, and it is important to take preventive measures to protect pets from potential exposure,” said Oswego County Director of Environmental Health Katelyn Parkhurst. “Vaccinating your pets is the most effective way to protect you and your family against rabies.”

Beginning Wednesday, May 31, residents can call 315-349-3564 to make an appointment for their pet at the June 7 clinic. Throughout the year, appointments will be scheduled clinic-by-clinic and an announcement for the opening of the appointment phone line will be made before each clinic.

The appointment phone line is open weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until all appointments are filled. Please do not call the after-hours answering service to schedule an appointment for the rabies clinic.

Those who are unable to keep their appointment are asked to call back and cancel it, so that others may have the opportunity to schedule one of the limited appointments.

There is a suggested donation of $7 per animal. Rabies vaccination clinics are conducted for dogs, cats and ferrets. All clinics are on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pets must be at least three months of age to be vaccinated. Those receiving their first rabies shot must get a booster shot within one year.

Proof of previous vaccination is required to qualify for a three-year certificate. Accepted forms of proof include a certificate of vaccination obtained from a veterinarian or the Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division, or a dog license showing rabies expiration date.

The following protocols will be in effect at all clinics:

Do not attend the clinic if you or your pet are ill.

There is a limit of four pets per family. Only the individuals handling the animals should attend the clinic. Young children are not recommended to enter the building unless absolutely necessary. If children are left in the car, they should be properly supervised.

People must control their pets at all times. Pets must be caged and/or leashed with a fixed length no longer than six feet. Cats and ferrets should be in a carrier.

Attendees are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes early to their appointment and follow signs and instructions from clinic staff.

All animal bites, whether from a domestic animal or wildlife, should be reported to the Oswego County Health Department as soon as possible. Health Department staff will work with residents and health care providers to determine if rabies treatment is needed.

To report an animal bite or seek guidance concerning potential exposures to rabies, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or at 315-341-0086 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays. Please do not call the after-hours number to make a rabies vaccination appointment. Use it only for incidents involving potential exposure.

For more information about rabies, go to www.cdc.gov/rabies or https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/rabies_program2.php.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...