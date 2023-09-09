OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Mobility Management announced today that Oswego County can now be found on 511NY, an all-encompassing telephone and web service that provides information to travelers on transportation services and road conditions. The service includes a free trip planner that riders can use to help navigate their connections between local Oswego Public Transit buses and other transportation systems.

“Ensuring Oswego County residents have access to safe, reliable transportation for medical, educational, employment and recreational purposes is vital to our county,” said Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, chairwoman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee. “With the introduction of 511NY, our residents can access a trip planner by phone, online or through the mobile app to get them where they need to go 24/7. This new procedure has enabled Oswego County public transportation to not only become easier to access and understand, but is helping all residents by breaking down transportation barriers that have hindered so many in the past.”

The 511NY Transit Trip Planner allows users to plan a trip involving multiple transportation systems. Routes can be planned by date, arrival or departure time, fewest transfers, fastest itinerary, preferred service provider, special needs and more.

“We are so excited to be going live on 511NY,” said Oswego County Mobility Management Director Heather Snow. “All the information people need to plan their route is readily available within this free service, making it easy for people to navigate through the public transportation system generally – and find connections between Oswego Public Transit buses and Centro buses specifically.”

Riders simply need to enter their starting and ending point addresses into the trip planner to receive transit options and walking directions to the bus stop. Once trip information is entered, the itinerary will show the date and time of departure, trip duration, information on any incidents impacting service (such as weather or traffic issues) and detailed instructions for each portion of the trip. If a rider is unfamiliar with an area they are traveling in, they can use the planner to print out a map with detailed directions.

To plan a trip through the 511NY Transit Trip Planner, simply call 511, visit https://511ny.org/ or download the mobile app at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/511ny/id943977454.

For more information on the Oswego County Department of Mobility Management, contact Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

