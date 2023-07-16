OSWEGO COUNTY – As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and the many who are already on Medicare review their coverage, they all face a confusing assortment of health care options.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) sponsors virtual “Medicare 101” classes to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care under Medicare works.

Sessions will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. Each session lasts approximately an hour and a half.

The next sessions will be on July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28.

For more information or to reserve a space in a session, please call the OFA at 315-349-8238.

