Oswego County Tourism Expands Online Fishing Reports

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County’s tourism office launched a new online service for anglers and others to receive weekly fishing reports directly to their email.

Those interested in receiving these reports can sign up on the county’s tourism website at visitoswegocounty.com.

“This new service is an exciting option for anglers, both visitors and residents alike,” said Oswego County Director of Strategic Initiatives David Turner. “Our tourism office puts a lot of effort each week into compiling relevant information. We source from dozens of local guides, captains, tackle shops and other sources. The new email service will help make this information more readily accessible to anglers.”

The reports are an aid for anglers all year. They provide valuable seasonal information about the many varieties of fish found in local waters, including popular species such as almon, trout, steelhead and walleye. The reports also serve to highlight year-round angling opportunities like ice fishing, lake charter fishing, the fall salmon run and more.

“With more consistent cold temperatures and lower water levels, the winter steelhead season is going strong right now,” Turner added. “It’s just a matter of finding the right bait and having a little patience. While we can’t help you with the latter, our fishing reports are full of tips and tricks to help enhance your fishing experience.”

The weekly fishing reports typically contain information on local weather, river flows, hot baits and a bite report. Salmon River, Oswego River, Sandy Pond, Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario are all included in the report, depending on the season. Relevant safety information is also included, such as the mandatory personal floatation device zones on the Oswego River.

The reports will continue to be accessible by phone via the tourism office’s “Fish & Fun Line” at 1-800-248-4FUN (4386). In 2021, the hotline received 5,583 calls, averaging over 460 a month, with most of the calls taking place in September and October during the fall salmon run.

Overall, the tourism industry in Oswego County generated $19.3 million in state and local taxes in 2019. This includes sales, occupancy and property taxes and translates to a tax savings of $527 per household.

In 2017, Oswego County saw almost $193 million in total economic impact from anglers, which helped support over 900 jobs. The same year, the economic impact from fishing just the Salmon River corridor alone was $73 million.

Those interested in receiving the weekly fishing reports can go to visitoswegocounty.com and click on “Fishing Reports” at the top of the page. Scroll down to subscribe and enter your contact information.

For more Oswego County visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call the Oswego County Tourism Office at 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

