OSWEGO COUNTY – The next full meeting of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The meeting takes place in conference room 2A at Oswego County Workforce New York, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

There will also be a video conferencing option on Microsoft Teams for those who wish to view the meeting. To access the meeting, participants can click on this Teams link and choose to join the meeting in the browser or in the app. The meeting ID is 260 056 012 548 and the passcode is fecLnk.

The mission of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is to attract, develop and maintain a qualified workforce for the Oswego County community. It also aids in economic development by bringing community leaders together to have productive conversations and create effective strategies to better educate and train a workforce for businesses today and in the future.

For more information, call the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center at 315-591-9000.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related