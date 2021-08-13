Oswego Elks Supports OCO Nutrition Services

FULTON – Oswego Elks Lodge #21 continued its tradition of giving back to the community with a donation to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services program.

Over the years the Elks have procured grants from the National Elks Foundation that have benefited a number of local organizations.

“When we receive the grants we look for groups and organizations that help fill needs that exist in our community. OCO’s Nutrition Services provides food to hundreds to hungry families and individuals. Supporting their efforts is a good fit for us,” said Lodge Secretary Lolly Malone.

Elk Members Bill and Mary Kerfien shopped for a variety of shelf-stable food items and volunteers sorted the food and put together 550 baskets to help fill the shelves at OCO’s food pantries. In addition the Oswego Elks Lodge donated funds to purchase fresh meat products.

“This was a pleasant surprise for us,” said Coordinator of OCO Nutrition Services Lori Halstead. “The Oswego Elks Lodge #21 has been very generous to us over the years and we greatly appreciate their thoughtfulness and concern for those in our community. Since the beginning of the pandemic we’ve experience an increased demand for our services. Donations from caring organizations such as the Oswego Elks help us to meet that demand.”

