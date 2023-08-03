OSWEGO COUNTY – The Multi-organ Blood Analysis will be held at participating Oswego Health Lab Draw Stations throughout Oswego County during September.

For only $55, you will receive a test that regularly costs more than $760 as a way to improve your and your family’s health! For an additional charge, we can run PSA and Vitamin D tests. Optional $20 PSA test is available for men. The optional $20 Vitamin D test is available for anyone. Remember a 12-hour fast is required.

Please bring exact cash or check payable to Oswego Health to your appointment

Oswego Health Services Center: Monday – Friday from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Central Square Medical Center: Monday – Friday from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Fulton Medical Center: Monday – Friday from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Pulaski Draw Station: Monday – Friday from 7:45-11:45 a.m.

Lake Ontario Prompt Medical Care (Route 104 East): Monday – Friday from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Port City Family Medicine (Schuyler St.): Monday – Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

