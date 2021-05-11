Oswego High School Announces National Honor Society Inductees

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School recently celebrated the induction of 31 new students into the Owl’s Head Chapter of the National Honor Society.

Honorees were recognized in a limited in-person ceremony, where each new member committed to the four pillars of the NHS: scholarship, service, character and leadership. Prior to their induction, students were required to apply and meet specific criteria to be considered during the selection process. Inductees are required to maintain a 90 percent unweighted GPA, demonstrate leadership qualities and complete various community service requirements.

“This group of 31 individuals went above and beyond, even in the midst of a pandemic, to demonstrate scholarship, leadership character and service,” said NHS Advisor Kayley Morse. Their hard work and dedication represent the remarkable students we have at Oswego High School.”

Morse said the OHS Owl’s Head chapter is proud to welcome the following inductees: Clara Back, Kiara Barton, Makayla Bell, Ethann Browne, Allyson Bruns, Lucas Bruns, Catherine Callen, Carolena Canale, Jordan Caroccio, Anna Cloonan, Maura Dempsey, Quinten Denkenberger, Hannah DiMartino, Mia Fierro, Talbert Hall, Rebecca Hibbert, Meghan Kenyon, Isabella Koproski, Zoe Lisk, Joshua McManus, Sean Metcalf, Miah Metott, Brayden Miller, Alexis Peck, Nealy Pippen, Olivia Powers, Isabella Richmond Teagan Ross, Addyson St. Onge, Marisa Wallace, and Sarah Wescott.

