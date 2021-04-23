Oswego Industries Receives Grant From Central New York Community Foundation

FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has received a $600 grant from the Allen Speiser Memorial Vocational Rehabilitation Fund, an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

The grant will enable the agency to purchase 2 computers for its Career and Employment Services. This equipment will allow Oswego Industries to provide critical skill building opportunities for people with disabilities seeking office jobs. Due in part to the pandemic and the number of employees still working from home, there are few opportunities for people to develop these skills by shadowing or interning at area companies.

“Our services are constantly adapting to meet the needs of the people we support,” said Laurie Davis, Executive Director at Oswego Industries. “By enhancing our on-site skill-building offerings, we will better prepare people with disabilities for employment in the community.”

