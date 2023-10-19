Oswego Music Hall Welcomes Leslie Mendelson to the Main Stage October 21

OSWEGO COUNTY—Leslie Mendelson to perform on the Main Stage at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, October 21.

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson is supporting her most recent studio album ‘If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…,’ as well as a solo acoustic EP ‘In The Meantime,’ that was recorded during the 2020 lockdown. Described by Relix Magazine as an artist with “a loyal, cross-generational audience that hugs the hippie, hipster, coffee shop and society crowds,” Leslie’s timeless musicality and evocative songwriting indeed cuts a wide swath. All Music writes that Leslie evokes “1970s songwriter influences in the vein of Carole King and Carly Simon,” while The Aquarian calls her “the closest thing one can get to a truly honest musical experience.”

Leslie Mendelson’s previous work, including 2009 Grammy-nominated debut album ‘Swan Feathers’ and 2017 album, ‘Love & Murder’ dealt with matters of the heart. When it came time to compose the songs that comprise ‘If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…,’ however, she and her longtime writing partner Steve McEwan set out to examine the anxiety stemming from the current socio-political climate with songs like “Medication,” “I Need Something To Care About” and “Would You Give Up Your Gun.” It’s fitting extension of a more socially conscious outlook offered on “A Human Touch”—Leslie’s duet with Jackson Browne for the documentary film, ‘5B,’ released in 2019.

If Leslie Mendelson’s only collaboration with a legendary musician was Jackson Browne, it would be a worthy point to celebrate. What’s truly telling is that Leslie has also drawn the attention of The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir who recorded a duet with her on Roy Orbison’s standard, “Blue Bayou,” while no less than classic rock royalty The Who invited her to open two shows at Madison Square Garden last year. She was set to open three more dates for the band in 2020 that were unfortunately postponed due to the pandemic. With some of rock music’s most legitimate voices seeking Leslie out, it leaves no doubt the rarefied air she inhabits as an artist. Visit https://www.lesliemendelson.com/ for further information and videos.

Shows start at 7:30 PM and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The season continues on November 4 with The John Byrne Band. Dublin native and Philadelphia resident, John Byrne blends strings, horns and guitars to escort his vocals through songs which draw heavily on his love of Americana and Celtic Folk music. Critics have called his writing “powerful, deeply moving work that will stay with you long after you have heard it” (Sing Out). Visit https://www.johnbyrneband.com/ for further information and videos.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore. Tickets are cash or check only at the door.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available at reasonable prices.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2023 Music Hall Events Calendar

National Stage 46th season

Fall Season Continues

Oct 21 Leslie Mendelson

Nov. 4 John Byrne Band

18 Mike Powell

Dec. 2 Rough and Tumble w/ Mark Wahl opening

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...