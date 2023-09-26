Oswego Public Library To Host Fall Paint Friday

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Public Library will hold a pumpkin patch painting class with Theresa Carbone in October.

For only $25, you can paint a lovely pumpkin scene. The cost includes canvas, paints, and all supplies needed. Refreshments provided. Join Terry and new artists (both teens and adults of all ages) in the Community Room at 10 a.m.

Carbone’s version of the painting everyone will do is here. Sign up by calling the library at 315-341-5867 or by emailing the library at [email protected]

It will be held October 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Community Room.

