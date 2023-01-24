LOUDONVILLE, NY – Alli Kerr has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Alli is from Oswego, NY.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Siena College:

Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 40 degree programs, 80+ minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work. A student-to-faculty ratio of 11-to-1, average class size of 21, rigorous academics, Division I athletics, intramural sports and widespread service and advocacy experiences nurture each student’s personal growth while providing the education of a lifetime.

